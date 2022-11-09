YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in the buttocks at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a North Side sidewalk.

The man was walking south on Belmont Avenue at Catalina Avenue in front of a plaza when he was shot.

Police had a section of the parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape where there were five shell casings.

It is not clear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

Tuesday night a man was hit in the shoulder with shrapnel or a BB in the same area.