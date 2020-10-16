Man shot outside of Austintown apartment complex, police say

The suspect ran away before police got there

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday at an Austintown Township apartment complex.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to Compass West Drive, where they found a man with a gunshot wound lying outside of an apartment.

Lt. Mark Skoworn said the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Skoworn said police do not know how the man is doing.

The suspect ran away before police got there, Skoworn said.

He said officers gave first aid until paramedics arrived.

Detectives also examined an SUV parked outside.