Man shot near apartments in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers had to administer emergency first aid to a shooting victim in Warren Sunday.

Police encountered the 20-year-old victim about 3:15 a.m. on Southern Boulevard NW. The victim told police that someone shot him in the arm and he was afraid he was going to “bleed out.” The victim said he didn’t know who shot him or what happened, according to a police report.

At the same time, officers say they saw a man, later identified as 25-year-old Drayen Richardson, run into the Park Plaza Apartments but did not know if that person was involved in the shooting. It was discovered that Richardson had a warrant for his arrest in connection to an unrelated matter. Richardson was arrested at the scene.

Officers then questioned a woman in the apartment building who said that she and others, including her brother, had been out earlier that night with the shooting victim and that they left him at the bar. Later, the woman said the victim returned to the woman’s apartment and was outside her door with a gun.

The brother of the woman said he walked outside to get into his car and heard a single gunshot and ran back to his sister’s apartment.

Police said they did not find any evidence at the apartment or near the brother’s car.

The shooting is under investigation.