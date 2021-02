The call came in just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lil Bro's Smoke Shop

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to a building on Route 422 and Laird Avenue that houses a smoke shop and mobile phone store.

A man was shot several times at point-blank-range as he was coming out of the store.

Witnesses tell police the suspect took off in a car.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Regional Medical Center. His condition was not released.

Police are investigating.