Man shot, killed following bar fight in Youngstown

A man was shot and killed following a bar fight on the south side of the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was shot and killed following a bar fight on the south side of the city.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to the area of South Avenue and Florida Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they got there, officers found a black male lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the victim was inside a bar on South Avenue and involved in a fight. Bar security broke it up, but there was another confrontation outside the bar and the victim was shot.

The victim’s name isn’t being released until family members are notified.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and Youngstown detectives are investigating.