STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting.

According to Police Chief Tim Roddy, the 49-year-old victim was in the driveway of a home on the 400 block of Elm Street at about 11:36 a.m. Friday when someone drove by and shot him in the leg.

Police on the scene applied pressure to the victim’s leg until an ambulance crew got there and took him to the hospital.

No shell casings were found in the area, according to a police report.

Police interviewed witnesses and are still investigating the incident.

Gerry Ricciutti and Patty Coller contributed to this report.