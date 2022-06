WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Friday after an 18-year-old victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim said he was shot in the area of Brier Street SE and Niles Road SE.

No suspect was named and no further details were released.