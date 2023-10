YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man showed up at a hospital in Boardman with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said that the man was riding in a car near Rush Boulevard and Lucius Avenue when someone shot the car he was in and he was hit.

Reports said that the man was taken to a hospital in Boardman and then flown to a Youngstown hospital for better care.

Police said the man is in stable condition and they don’t have any suspects yet.