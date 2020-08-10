Man shot during altercation in Howland driveway, police say

According to the report, the homeowner was involved in an altercation with the other man at a local bar earlier in the evening

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after an altercation in Howland Sunday night.

Around 9:23 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Commonwealth Avenue NE after a caller told dispatchers that he shot someone in his driveway.

When they got there, police said the homeowner was standing in the driveway with his firearm laying by his feet. Another man was laying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

According to the report, the homeowner was involved in an altercation with the other man at a local bar earlier in the evening.

The homeowner told investigators that after he went back home, the man showed up at his home and came after him with a hunting knife. The homeowner said he then fired his gun at the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators are working with the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in the incident.