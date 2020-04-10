Man killed in New Castle shooting

On the way to the complex, police saw a car speeding away with the victim inside

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

New Castle Police Officers were called to the area of Pin Oak Drive in the Oak Leaf Gardens Apartment complex after they got reports of gunshots being fired.

The victim was identified as Eiram Alfonso Santiago-Hernandez. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The New Castle PD Criminal Investigative Unit will provide more information as it becomes available.