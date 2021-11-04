Man sentenced to probation for threatening federal officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cortland man who was indicted in federal court for threatening federal employees earlier this year while he was on bond for threatening Bazetta police was placed on probation.

Anthony Wilson, 35, received the sentence Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a single count of influencing a federal officer by threat. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

As part of his probation, he must undergo mental health treatment and take any medications that are part of that treatment.

The affidavit in his federal case said Wilson was receiving social security supplemental income from the Social Security Administration because of a disability until November when his benefits were discontinued after the SSA determined he was no longer disabled.

Wilson appealed the decision in January and was told he would have to get more medical tests in Columbus.

Wilson called the employee handling his case on March 19 and told her he was moving out of the state and did not want to see an examiner in Ohio, the affidavit said.

When the employee returned to work on March 22 after a weekend off, she discovered 15 messages on her government-issued cell phone, all from Wilson, and six of those messages contained threats, the affidavit said.

One of the messages said, “I will drag you people into the street and [expletive] execute you,” the affidavit said.

He also threatened to bring a rifle to the employee’s office in another message, the affidavit said.

At the time Wilson was free on bond for threatening a Bazetta police officer March 4, according to the affidavit. Records from Trumbull County Central District Court show Wilson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and inducing panic April 28 and was placed on five years probation there.