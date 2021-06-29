Man sentenced to prison on rape charges in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man facing sex charges in Mahoning County was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Joshua Moxley, 21, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for two counts of rape, a felony of the first degree, and four counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to investigators, the victim is a female he knows. Investigators say the abuse started when the victim was in second or third grade.

The investigation started when the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous email.

Moxley pleaded guilty on May 11.