YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to spitting blood on a police officer was sentenced today to nine months in prison.

Joseph Gonzalez, 43, of Campbell, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court following a May 19 guilty plea to a charge of harassment by bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

The charge stems from a Dec. 21 arrest after city police were sent to a domestic violence call at a Leo Avenue home on the West Side.

Police arrived but got no response to knocks on the door. Because they were told a woman and several children were inside, they decided to break down the door.

When officers got inside, they found a woman in the kitchen and learned that several children were upstairs with a man.

Reports said when officers got upstairs, they found Gonzalez with several children. He refused several commands to allow himself to be taken into custody and instead got into a fighting stance, reports said.

When he was taken outside, he spat blood in an officer’s face when they tried to put him in a cruiser, reports said.