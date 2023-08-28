YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a West Side home in 2021 was sentenced to three to four years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Trevor Morgan, 34, who court records list as having an address in Hermitage, Pa.

Morgan pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault and a one-year firearm specification. The attorneys in the case recommended a sentence of two to three years in prison for the felonious assault charge, as well as one year on the firearm specification. Judge Donofrio upheld the recommendation.

The plea and sentence head off a trial that was to begin Monday.

Morgan was accused of firing several shots on June 27, 2021, at a home on the West Side. No one was injured. Reports at the time said a witness told police that Taylor was in a car, stopped in front of the house, fired several shots, and drove away.

Police found a shell casing in the street and a spent bullet in a room on the first floor, reports said.

Morgan was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge at or into a habitation. Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said the other charges were dropped because the victims in the case have refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

“It has been an effort to get some of our victims in to try and get to talk to them,” Brevetta said.

Brevetta said the sentence is good because it gives Morgan some punishment and also motivates him to change so he doesn’t engage in the same behavior again.

John Juhasz, Morgan’s attorney, asked the judge to uphold the recommendation, saying his client has a minimal criminal record and has behaved himself while on house arrest for over a year.

Juhasz said the shooting happened during a disagreement between Morgan, his ex-wife and another man, and he said Morgan has moved on and it appears the victims have also because they have not spoken to prosecutors about the case.

Morgan said he was sorry.

“I am deeply saddened by the decisions I made,” Morgan said.