YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested in 2021 in Niles as part of a federal investigation into illegal guns was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge James S. Gwin sentenced Richard Lacella Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, two counts of receipt or possession of unregistered firearms, unauthorized use of an access device, aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.

Lacella pleaded guilty to the charges in March after a superseding indictment was filed against him in February.

Investigators arrested Lacella on a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021, after he was spotted by Niles police in the yard of a Victor Avenue home. Investigators say Lacella was found hiding inside a secret room that had been built off of an upstairs bedroom. Inside, officers say they found multiple assault rifles, sniper rifles, illegal silencers, firearms parts and materials to assemble firearms.

He was indicted Nov. 30 on those charges, and the superseding indictment in February added the financial charges.

Besides the weapons charges, he is accused of using someone else’s identity to get a bank card in August 2020 and using that card to make withdrawals between August 2020 and August 2021.

Lacella is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction in federal court in Georgia for having a sawed-off shotgun.