YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Monday was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Derek Royal, 31, was sentenced to 46 months in prison by U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Royal pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to the charge.

The charge comes after an April 19 arrest by city police after they saw him leaning against a dirt bike at Idlewood and West Hylda avenues, reports said. The bike was legal but did not have a license plate, reports said.

Reports said when Royal saw police, he tried to walk away with his hands on the bike before getting on and trying to drive away, but he fell off the bike.

Royal got up and ran away and was caught after falling down in a yard on Idlewood Avenue, reports said.

Inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said, as well as marijuana, fentanyl and suboxone strips.

Royal is not allowed to have a gun because of 2014 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.