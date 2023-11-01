YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of nine men indicted last year for running cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown was sentenced Tuesday to almost six years in federal prison.

Francisco Rosado-Cordero, no age given, was sentenced to 70 months in prison by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Seven of the nine defendants in the case have pleaded guilty.

The nine were indicted in June 2022 and accused of bringing cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown from April 2020 to December 2021.

The indictment in the case said Rosado-Cordero and another man were giving cocaine to people to distribute in Youngstown.