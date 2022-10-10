YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of nine men who was indicted last June for selling drugs in Youngstown was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent handed down the sentence Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Northern Ohio to DeWayne McCullough, 36, of Youngstown.

McCullough pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Members of the ring were selling drugs from July to December of 2019 in Youngstown, according to the indictment in the case.

McCullough is the last of the nine defendants in the case to be sentenced.