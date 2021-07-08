Man sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested by Struthers police in August on a gun charge who had his case transferred to federal court was sentenced earlier this week to 57 months in federal prison.

Lee Jones, 36, received the sentence Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by Judge Dan Aaron Polster. Jones pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones was arrested Aug. 1 by Struthers police who found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm handgun in his car, according to an indictment in the case.

In a sentencing memorandum his attorney, Alek El-Kamhawy, said his client entered his plea expecting a sentence of 12 to 27 months in prison.

However, federal prosecutors, in a reply to the memorandum, said no promise was ever made to Jones when he made his plea of any type of guideline sentence.

El-Kamahawy said his client has never been convicted of a violent offense. He neglected to mention his client was convicted of the same charge in 2013 in federal court he was sentenced for Wednesday.

Since he was young Jones was “victimized by gun violence,” his attorney wrote in the memorandum. As an 11-year-old he was shot in the lung. The bullet was removed and he had no complications, according to the memorandum.

When Jones was 14, he was in a store when he was grazed in the head by a bullet while the store was being robbed and the store owner was the person who shot him, although it was an accident, according to the memorandum.

When Jones was 18, he was shot in the back while he was at a house party. That wound resulted in a collapsed lung and was removed during surgery, according to the memorandum.

When Jones was arrested by Struthers police, he at first put his hands down when he was pulled over, then drove away. El-Kamahawy said his client merely wanted to go someplace where he thought it was “safe” to pull over and he asked the judge not to hold that against his client.

