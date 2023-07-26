YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man who pleaded guilty to raping a juvenile girl was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Michael Coudriet, 21, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He will receive 167 days credit for the time he served in the Mahoning County Jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.

As part of his plea agreement, Coudriet must register as a Tier III sex offender.

An indictment in the case said Coudriet is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor from July 2017 to July 2019. He was indicted in February.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak said Coudriet told someone Jan. 11 about the sexual activity, which led to his arrest and indictment.

Maszczak also said the case is a strange one for him because the victims, in this case, do not want to Coudriet to go to prison.

Defense attorney James Wise asked for a minimal prison sentence. He said his client has no criminal record, confessed and is remorseful.

Coudriet told the judge he is afraid of what would happen to him if he goes to prison.

“I fear for my life if I end up in prison,” Coudriet said. “I’ll do something stupid. I’m not afraid to hurt myself in there.”

Judge D’Apolito said under the law, even if he didn’t believe Coudriet shouldn’t go to prison, he has to because the charge is a first-degree felony. Judge D’Apolito said he also thought it was unusual that a victim’s family did not want the offender, especially in a rape case, to go to prison.

The judge said that Coudriet deserves prison time because of the pain and shame he put the victim through.

“Even if the family is telling me not to do this, I feel compelled to do so,” Judge D’Apolito said.

When he is released, Coudriet will be on parole for five years.