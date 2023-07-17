YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who had pleaded guilty earlier to a drug charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Wilson Nadal, 26, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney on a third-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, also a third-degree felony.

The charge stems from a July 12, 2022, arrest when state troopers working a saturation patrol tried to pull over a vehicle Nadal was driving at about 3 p.m. at East Florida and South avenues for a traffic violation.

Instead of stopping, reports said Nadal pulled into a drive on Palmer Avenue and ran away. Police caught him on the next block on Cambridge Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, police and troopers found two bags of powder cocaine, reports said.