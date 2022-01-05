Man sentenced on charges from Mahoning County sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested during an undercover sex sting in Mahoning County learned his sentence.

David Collica appeared in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum’s court for sentencing on Tuesday. He received an agreed-upon sentence of nine months in the state penitentiary followed by five years of parole. He will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Collica was arrested last year as part of “Operation Full Court Press,” focusing on those trying to meet children online for sex. The operation was conducted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators said those arrested drove to an undisclosed location looking to have sex with what they thought were underage children — only to be arrested and handcuffed at gunpoint.

From June 1 through July 29, 14 people were arrested in Columbiana County.

From July 30 through August 1, 20 people were arrested in Mahoning County.

Collica had been charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.