Man sentenced in Youngstown theft ring case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of five people indicted for their involvement in a city-wide theft ring was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison.

Brandon Ogden, 23, of Victor Avenue, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney after he pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to a single count of breaking and entering and 14 counts of grand theft, all fourth degree felonies.

The plea agreement called for a two-year sentence, which was upheld by Judge Sweeney.

The members of the ring are accused of stealing vehicles between November 2019 and April 2020.

Ogden got credit for 80 days already served in the Mahoning County jail.