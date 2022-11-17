WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield Township man was sentenced in connection with a revenge porn incident that happened in September.

Thomas Shepherd, III, 26, was sentenced to two years in prison and will have to register as a Tier II sexual offender when he gets out.

He pleaded guilty in October to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and four counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Investigators say Shepherd took photos from five women and posted the images on Reddit in September 2021.

Prosecutors say at the time, one of the photos posted online was taken when the victim — who’s now an adult — was 12 years old.

A jury trial was scheduled for October, but Shepherd entered a guilty plea to an amended indictment.