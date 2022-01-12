Man sentenced in undercover sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 34 people arrested last year for arranging online to meet children for sex was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 54-year-old Mark Young of Alliance, who pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to charges of importuning, a fifth degree felony and attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a fourth degree felony.

The sentence was agreed on by prosecutors and defense attorneys and upheld by Judge Krichbaum. Young has no prior criminal record.

Young was one of 34 people arrested this summer following a sting operation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force targeting men looking for underage girls to have sex with.

When those who were arrested went to meet someone they assumed they were chatting with online, they were instead met by police and arrested.