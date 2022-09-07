WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in the killing of a man at an apartment complex in Warren was sentenced Wednesday.

Cedrick Patterson was sentenced to 44 to 49 years in prison.

A jury in August found Patterson guilty of murder and six other charges in the killing Bernard Owens in the Riverview Apartments on Tod Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021.

He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced.

Prosecutors say from Nov. 18 leading up to the murder, Patterson shot another man in the groin area, fired a weapon from the seventh floor, and was caught on a doorbell camera walking around with a weapon all on separate occasions.