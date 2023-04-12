WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on rape charges.

Darrl Mack, 25, was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

He failed to take responsibility in court and maintained his innocence. He said he will appeal.

Mack was found guilty last month of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual imposition involving the sexual assault of three girls ages 4, 6 and 8.

Charges were filed against Mack in a secret indictment in September 2022 following an investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

