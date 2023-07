WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man convicted of nine counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition was back in a Trumbull County Courtroom Wednesday.

Francis Lacamera III declined to address the court before he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

His attorney says Lacamera plans to file an appeal.

Police reports from 2021 say Lacamera’s victim in the rape charges was a 13-year-old girl he had been assaulting from January to September 2020.