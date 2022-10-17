YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of raping a missing 12-year-old girl who was found in his home pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of rape.

Devin Davis, 33, was then sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he entered his plea.

He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender when he is released. The sentence is consecutive to a year Davis received for a probation violation.

Davis was originally indicted on a charge of rape with a specification that the victim is under 13, which could carry a life sentence. The charge was amended to a first degree felony and the age specification was dropped in exchange for Davis’ plea.

Davis also entered a guilty plea to a charge of child endangerment.

The sentencing was agreed upon by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews and defense attorney Tony Meranto and upheld by Judge Donofrio.

Davis was charged in June after police, acting on a tip, found the girl in his home in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue. When he was interviewed by police, Davis said the girl told him she was 21 and he believed her. He said that again Monday to Judge Donofrio.

“She lied to me,” Davis said. “She didn’t say she was under the age.”

Davis also said when he met the girl she was working in a bar.

When she was found, Davis was not at the home when police arrived and he spoke to them through a doorbell security system. Davis later came home and police served a search warrant on the home. They found the girl hiding in the insulation of the attic, reports said.

At the time he was arrested, Davis was on parole for a 2020 conviction in common pleas court for a conviction on a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Andrews said the victim is presently in the custody of the Mahoning County Children Service Board.

Officers also found two dogs at the home that were taken by humane agents.