YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison.

Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence for Lavontae Knight, 27, of Youngstown, who was convicted in June by a jury on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges for the Dec. 30, 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Harris and his girlfriend were shot after they were taken by gunpoint from a home on Ferndale Avenue. They said Knight and an unidentified man drove the girlfriend’s SUV to East Earle Avenue and Erie Street, got out and Knight shot into the SUV, hitting Harris in the head and wounding the girlfriend.

She drove to a 3200 Market St. gas station to get help, which is where police and ambulances met her. Harris died on his way to the hospital.

Knight has another murder trial later this year before Judge Durkin for the October 2018 shooting death of a man in an Imperial Street home on the West Side.