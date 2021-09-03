Man sentenced in Mercer County stabbing death

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted in the May 2020 stabbing death of a woman in Mercer County was sentenced.

Sabre Ryhem Chambers, 27, of Sharon, was sentenced to 34-68 years in prison in the death of the 41-year-old Natasha Talley

Talley was found dead Friday around 2 a.m. May 28, 2020, in her apartment. Investigator said the woman was stabbed nine times.

Chambers apologized in court Thursday and the family forgave him, according to court officials.

Two small children in the home at the time of the crime were not hurt.

More than a dozen troopers with the State Police Major Crimes Unit were brought in to oversee processing of the scene and lead the investigation.