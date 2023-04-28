LISBON, Ohio (WKBNF) – A Leetonia man convicted of several animal cruelty charges was sentenced Friday.

John Arsuffi, 65, was sentenced to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine counts of cruelty to companion animals, as well as cultivation of marijuana and drug possession.

Arsuffi was arrested in March 2021. At the time, he was keeping nine dogs outside without enough food and water. Seven of the animals died.

Utility workers discovered the animals and called the dog warden.

While previously classified as misdemeanor offenses, the cruelty of companion animals was elevated to the felony level by virtue of “Goddard’s Law,” named after the late Cleveland-area

broadcaster, Dick Goddard, who was a long-time advocate for animals’ rights throughout Ohio.