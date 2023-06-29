WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested after an incident involving a woman in Girard was sentenced Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

John Bollinger, 33, of Struthers, was sentenced to five years probation and had to forfeit his gun and ammunition.

Bollinger pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted having weapons under disability and one count of domestic violence.

The case surrounds a December 2022 incident when police say Bollinger showed up at the woman’s house carrying a gun, according to police.

The woman told police that Bollinger was coming to the house to get his things and told her if she called police, he would shoot her and blow up her house, according to a police report.

Officers intercepted Bollinger as he pulled up to the house and got out of his car carrying a gun. He told police the only reason he brought the gun was because the woman told him she had “a guy with her in the house,” the report stated.