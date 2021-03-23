Man sentenced in Fowler shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced in Trumbull County Court Tuesday for shooting another man in Fowler Township over money.

It’s been one week since a jury convicted William Gambino, Jr. of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability. All stemming from the October shooting on Youngstown Kingsville Road that hurt William Blake.

Gambino was sentenced to 25 to 30 years for the shooting.

Judge Ronald Rice opted for a consecutive sentence, citing Gambino’s criminal history.

“This seems like as good as time as any to bring it up. Mr. Gambino has indicated to me he does desire to pursue an appeal,” said defense attorney Michael Partlow.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Michael Burnett said he is happy with the sentence.

“I think that it was appropriate. It was almost exactly what we asked for in our sentencing memorandum. I think, given the circumstances of how the crime went down, I think it’s wholly appropriate.”

Gambino was also ordered to pay more than $9,800 in restitution to Blake for medical expenses and lost wages.

Prior to sentencing, Gambino addressed the court but didn’t apologize to Blake, only for how he acted while on the witness stand.

“I’d just like to apologize for any distractions or disruptions I caused during the trial. It wasn’t my intention. It was an emotional day,” Gambino said.

Police said Gambino wanted money from Blake, and at some point, the conversation turned violent, and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.