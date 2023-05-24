WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Warren will spend more than two years behind bars.

Philip Honzu, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop after an accident.

Honzu was charged in connection with a Dec. 2, 2021 accident that killed Roy Mason. It happened at the intersection of East Market Street and Laird Avenue.

Mason’s children and Honzu addressed the court prior to sentencing.

“In my eyes, Mr. Honzu will never be the person that failed to stop after an accident. He would be the person that killed my father,” said Patrick Mason.

Honzu apologized for his actions.

“This was a tragic, sad, unfortunate accident, and I accept full responsibility for making a poor decision after the fact. I am very sorry,” Honzu said.

Honzu was immediately taken from the courtroom to the county jail where he awaits transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Investigators said Mason was riding his motorcycle when Honzu ran a red light, hit Mason, and took off from the scene.