ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Ellwood City man convicted in a child pornography case was sentenced Tuesday.

David Bates was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He will also have to serve eight years of probation once he is released and pay $3,000 in restitution.

Bates pleaded guilty in January to one count of attempted production and production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. Two other counts against him were dismissed.

According to investigators, Bates and “another person” enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of visual depictions.

The crime happened between July 2020 and October 2020, according to investigators.

Tamara Kreitzer, of New Castle, was charged along with Bates. She pleaded guilty in March to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 2.