Man sentenced in connection to police chase in Columbiana County

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who led police on a chase last year in Columbiana County was sentenced Wednesday.

Timothy Patrick, 27, of Wellsville, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply and possession of drugs.

Investigators say officers attempted a traffic stop on Patrick on August 27, 2020, but he drove away, leading police on a 40-minute chase.

Police say he jeopardized the safety of other motorists, police and a K-9 unit. They said he also hit his brakes on purpose, causing a cruiser to hit his car.