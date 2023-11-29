WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man who averted a jury trial in September and pleaded guilty in connection to a 2021 standoff in Leavittsburg was sentenced Tuesday.

Randy Pence, 40, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison on two counts of felonious assault charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident where an officer and another man were hit with an ax, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pence barricaded himself in a shed at a house on Meadowbrook Drive after hitting a man with an ax. When police tried to enter the shed, Pence threw the ax, hitting an officer in the arm and causing a severe cut.

Judge Ronald Rice considered Pence’s past criminal activities in the sentencing, including numerous domestic violence convictions and assaults, according to the prosecutor’s office.

When Pence asked him not to give up on him, prosecutors said the judge responded, “You blew all your other opportunities. It is now time for punishment.”