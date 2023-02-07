PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A man from New Castle was sentenced to prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking investigation.

Michael Schmidt, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and six years of parole after his release.

Schmidt was arrested in 2017 following a raid at a house on E. Wallace Street where nearly $35,000 in drugs and $10,000 in cash were found, as well as a gun.

Investigators say he “possessed with intent to distribute” 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Also, Schmidlt was not permitted to own a firearm because of a prior felony conviction.