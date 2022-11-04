YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to the robbery of a downtown bank was sentenced Friday in federal court to over five years in prison.

Phillip Whitman, Jr., 46, received a 68-month by U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for a charge of bank robbery.

Whitman pleaded guilty to the Nov. 22 robbery of First National Bank on West Federal Street. Court records state that Whitman stole approximately $1,300 and drove eastbound away from the bank on Federal Street.

Whitman gave a teller a note that said “Cash or gun. Don’t B hero,” according to a sentencing memorandum in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Whitman’s vehicle was identified as having a dent. Records show that a Cadillac similar to that used in the bank robbery was located on the East Side of Youngstown.

Whitman was arrested on November 25.

Earlier this week Whitman’s lawyer, Nathan Ray, of Akron, asked for a lenient sentence, saying his client suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after witnessing the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2020 and he also suffers from drug addiction.

Ray suggested a sentence of 57 to 71 months for his client would be appropriate based on federal sentencing guidelines.