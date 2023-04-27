NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pleaded guilty to stealing a wolf statue in Niles and was sentenced in his case.

Robert Scott entered the guilty plea to a theft charge last Tuesday, prior to a pretrial hearing that was scheduled for this week.

The Canfield man had been accused of stealing a wolf statue from a yard in Niles. Scott returned the statue to the home after WKBN ran a report on the incident.

Police said community tips, investigative work by detectives and the city’s FLOCK camera system all helped bring a resolution in this case.

As part of his sentence, Scott was ordered to serve seven days in jail, pay a fine and be on probation for a year. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to court records.