YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said had a marijuana grow in his basement that was found by a SWAT team has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Kyle Campbell, 36, was also given credit for 160 days he has already served while awaiting the disposition of his case in the Mahoning County Jail.

Campbell pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and first-degree misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and discharging a firearm within city limits before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Campbell was arrested Jan. 24 after police were called about 10:30 p.m. to a home on North Hartford Avenue on the West Side.

When they arrived, a woman there said Campbell had beaten her. The woman had scratches and cuts on her, reports said.

Campbell refused to come out of the home so a SWAT team was called out. Campbell ultimately surrendered.

Police searched the home, and inside, they found a semiautomatic handgun as well as 13 marijuana plants in the basement with lights and supplies to grow them, reports said.