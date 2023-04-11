YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man has been sentenced to prison for sex charges that he committed last year against a teenage girl.

David Veneri, 27, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Monday. As part of a plea agreement with the victim’s consent, five charges of unlawful sexual conduct of a minor and two counts of sexual imposition were dismissed.

Veneri was sentenced to four years in the penitentiary. He will have to register as a Tier II sex offender, and he will serve five years of mandatory probation after the completion of his sentence.

Sebring police arrested Veneri in December after they received a complaint that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.