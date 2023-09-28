LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN)- A Leavittsburg man pleaded guilty to both a bill of information and an amended indictment for sex crimes against children.

Brian Harvey was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison as a result of his pleas in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

He was charged with one count of rape in the Bill of Information plus 7 counts of rape, 1 count of gross sexual imposition, and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in the amended indictment.

Harvey will also have to register as a tier-three sex offender.