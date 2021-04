Theodore Fecko, II, was sentenced to a minimum term of 10 years in prison

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was found guilty of the rape of a young girl in Trumbull County learned his sentence this week.

Theodore Fecko, II, was sentenced to a minimum term of 10 years to a maximum term of life in Lorain Correctional Institutional.

According to a police report, the crime happened in July of 2020 while the 12-year-old girl was visiting a friend.