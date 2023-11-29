YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to causing a crash during a police chase that killed his girlfriend was sentenced on Wednesday to at least 10 years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny handed down a sentence of 10 to 13 and a half year sentence to Jaquan Jenkins, 23, of Youngstown shortly after the parents of Kaitlyn Cefalde, spoke to the court.

Her father said one word can sum up his daughter’s loss: “Immeasurable.”

“I’m at a loss. It hits so hard. Every day I relive the loss,” he said. “Every night I go to bed and I pray I hope it’s a nightmare and it will all be over.”

Jenkins pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Jenkins is accused of causing a December 1 crash at Mahoning and North Bon Air avenues that killed the 22-year-old Cefalde, who was a passenger in the car he was driving.

Jenkins was being chased by police in Austintown, but they broke the chase off just before they reached Youngstown.

The car Jenkins was driving continued traveling at a high rate of speed and was going so fast that it was sheared in half when it hit a utility pole.

Cefalde survived the crash but died the next day at St. Elizabeth Health Center from her injuries.

Jenkins was also being treated at St. Elizabeth, but he left the hospital and was not found until August when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Henik told the judge the crash that took her daughter’s life was not an accident.

“If not for his actions we wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “It was 100 percent avoidable”

Compounding matters, Henik said her family was stressed even more knowing that Jenkins was on the run from police.

Her family is also scarred because of the experience of seeing her in the hospital just before she died, Henik said.

Jenkins apologized.

“Kaitlyn was my best friend, the love of my life,” Jenkins said.

Judge Pokorny called Jenkins’ actions “grave. Parents, Judge Pokorny said, are not supposed to bury their children.

“You should have known better before you led the police on a chase,” the judge said.

A grand jury indicted Jenkins on March 30. The car was being chased after Austintown police received a 911 call from someone who said they saw a couple in the car fighting. When police spotted the car and tried to pull it over, it kept going.

The sentence was a joint recommendation by the attorneys in the case and upheld by the judge.