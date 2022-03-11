YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At first, Katrina Betts had a hard time grasping the concept that she was thrown through a windshield.

Speaking today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court at the sentencing hearing for the man who pleaded guilty to hitting her car in May and killing her unborn child, Betts tearfully told Judge Maureen Sweeney her life has never been the same since that day.

“I couldn’t rationalize that this happened to me, of all people,” Betts said. “I can’t fly through a windshield — right?”

Damon Cobb, 27, of Miami Avenue, was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Police tried to pull Cobb over May 27 for a traffic violation but he failed to stop and instead collided with a car driven by Betts.

Betts was ejected from the car and her unborn baby was killed. She had to use a cane to walk today.

A police officer wrote in a report that it appeared that Cobb was taunting police as he was being chased.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews asked for the 8 to 12-year sentence, saying Cobb has a horrible driving record and that his actions impacted several lives.

Defense attorney Gerald Ingram asked for a sentence of 5 to 7 years, saying his client has never been to prison before and has just one felony conviction, but Ingram conceded that his client did deserve jail time.

Betts said at the time of the crash, she had just got a new job and new car and her life was starting to come together.

“Every day I just want to scream,” Betts said.

Betts said she also has issues with the scars and injuries she has from the accident.

Cobb apologized.

“It was an accident,” Cobb said. “I didn’t mean for this to happen. I just wish I could make it up. I’m very sorry.”