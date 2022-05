SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man learned his sentence for breaking into multiple cars at a social club in Salem earlier this year.

Phillip Cline, 48, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of three counts of theft charges on Monday.

According to the court, Cline was sentenced to pay a $750 fine and serve 60 days in jail, with credit for the 11 days he already served.

Police say Cline broke into five cars in the parking lot of Quaker City Eagles in April.