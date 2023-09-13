YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for breaking the arm of a child.

Jacob Navarro-Santiago, 42, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio after pleading no contest on June 23 to a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and three fourth-degree misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

Navarro-Santiago was arrested early Jan. 1 and indicted Jan. 26 by a grand jury.

Reports said police were called early Jan. 1 to a home in the first block of Hilton Avenue by a woman who told police she argued with Navarro-Santiago because he was upset she had her children with her and he could not spend the holiday with her alone.

He hit one of the children, threw another child on the floor and told the woman he could kill them all with a knife and no one would know, reports said. He left the home and the woman called 911.

When police arrived, they noticed one of the children was favoring her arm so she was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where it was discovered she had a broken arm.

Police looked for Navarro-Santiago but could not find him. He later called police twice and the second time officers found him walking at Ravenwood Avenue and Market Street, where he was taken into custody.