YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to the rape of a 10-year-old girl known to him was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Juan Rivera, 34, pleaded guilty to the charges, both first-degree felonies, before Judge Maureen Sweeney, who sentenced him to the maximum 11-year prison term for each charge.

Rivera was originally indicted in May on five counts of rape, all with a potential life sentence if he was convicted. Three of the charges were dismissed, and the life sentence specification for the other two was dismissed in exchange for his plea.

Rivera has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested late April 3 by city police who were called to a home on Lenox Avenue for “an investigation involving a 10-year-old,” reports said.

An arrest report did not get into specifics of the arrest.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews asked for the maximum sentence for both charges, describing the acts that Rivera made the victim perform beginning when she was age 9. The abuse stopped when she was 10 after a relative reported it to the authorities.

Andrews said Rivera used his status to take advantage of the victim.

“She trusted him and the entire family trusted him,” Andrews said of the victim.

Defense attorney Aaron Meikle called the case a tragedy but asked for a sentence of between eight and 10 years. He told the judge his client has no prior criminal record and had endured so much abuse as a child that it made his conduct seem normal to him, although Meikle stressed that ignorance of the law is not a defense.

Rivera also apologized to the victim and his family.